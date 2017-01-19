POLITICS

Obama commutes drug, weapons sentences of 11 Pennsylvanians

JOSH LEDERMAN
PHILADELPHIA --
In his last major act as president, Barack Obama has commuted the sentences of 11 former Pennsylvania residents imprisoned for drug and weapons offenses.

Thursday's move brings Obama's bid to correct what he's called a systematic injustice to a climactic close.

They include Jose Carmona, formerly of Philadelphia, who was sentenced to life in prison in 1993 for possession of crack cocaine and heroin with the intent to distribute.

Obama has now commuted the sentences of 1,715 people, more than any other president in U.S. history. During his presidency Obama freed 568 inmates serving life sentences.

Obama repeatedly called on Congress to act broadly, but lawmakers never did.
Related Topics:
politicspresident barack obamadrugpennsylvania newsphiladelphia news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Cheers and ceremony: Trump sweeps in for his big day
Spectators flock to D.C. on the day before Donald Trump's inauguration
Inauguration coverage: Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams in DC
Faces of America: Stories of inauguration attendees
More Politics
Top Stories
Cheers and ceremony: Trump sweeps in for his big day
Spectators flock to D.C. on the day before Donald Trump's inauguration
Mexico says drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman extradited to US
Police: Protests in Center City to cause delays on Friday
Man dies after altercation with police in North Philadelphia
Man dies after being pinned under slabs of marble
Pennsylvania gets 4 more months to comply with Real ID law
Show More
Inauguration week event schedule
360 view: See the National Mall setup for the inauguration
President Obama shares farewell message
ABC News: NY Jets owner to become ambassador to UK
Actor Miguel Ferrer of 'NCIS' dies at 61
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos