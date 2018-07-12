POLITICS

31 percent say Barack Obama was the best president of their lifetime: Survey

EMBED </>More Videos

More Americans said Barack Obama did the best job during their lifetime than any other president, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

More Americans said Barack Obama did the best job during their lifetime than any other president, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center.

Thirty-one percent chose Obama, followed by Ronald Reagan with 21 percent. Bill Clinton came in third with 13 percent, and current President Donald Trump landed in fourth place with 10 percent of the vote. John F. Kennedy rounded out the top five with seven percent.

According to Pew, the survey data revealed a clear generational divide. Millennials were more likely to choose Obama as one of the best presidents of their lifetime, while older generations skewed more heavily toward Reagan.

Results were predictably split down party lines, with Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents more likely to choose Obama, Clinton or Kennedy, while Republicans and Republican-leaning independents tended to choose Reagan, Trump or the Bushes.

In conducting the survey, Pew posed the open-ended question to more than 2,000 adults in early June.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspresident barack obamabarack obamathe white housegovernmentu.s. & worlddonald trumpgeorge h.w. bushgeorge w. bushbill clintonjohn f. kennedyronald reagan
POLITICS
Philly controller to conduct audit of parking authority
Trump claims Germany 'controlled' by Russia, Merkel differs
GOP drops support for NJ candidate over racially charged writings
Trump nominates Kavanaugh for Supreme Court
More Politics
Top Stories
Villanova University minister facing child porn charges
Police: Man stole library donation jar, assaulted senior citizen
Wildwood Crest police investigating rental scams
Police: Gunman missed target, shot man and great-grandfather
NY man killed in crash on Pa. Turnpike, lanes reopen
N.J. officer, Philly man charged in assault on Lindsay Lohan's cousin
Brick beating suspect charged with attempted murder
Texas mom tried to sell 2-year-old daughter for sex for $1,200
Show More
Build-a-Bear halts too-popular "Pay Your Age" deal
Police ID woman killed in crash involving car, tractor trailer on Route 42
Mother, daughter killed after boulder falls off moving truck
Victim identified in deadly Bear, Delaware crash
Police: Man dies after jumping into Wissahickon Creek following traffic stop
More News