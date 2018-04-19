POLITICS

Pittsburgh police told to prepare for protests if Trump fires Mueller

EMBED </>More Videos

Pittsburgh police told to prepare for Mueller protests. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

Pittsburgh police major crimes detectives have been told to bring uniforms and protective gear to work so they're prepared for possible demonstrations if President Donald Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller.

Public safety officials and the mayor have confirmed the authenticity of a memo obtained by news organizations, but say the directive is precautionary and not based on any specific intelligence.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says police constantly evaluate and prepare for possible events.

In this case, he says, they have not assessed the credibility of the potential for disturbances, and "do not have any knowledge of the president's decision-making process."

Trump has publicly criticized Mueller, who is investigating potential ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign and possible obstruction of justice.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspennsylvania newspoliceprotestriotPresident Donald Trumprobert mueller
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Legislation: Let DC teens vote in presidential elections
Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
Who is Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen?
Watch Inside Story: The battle for Harrisburg, the battle for control of congress, and new vaccination laws.
More Politics
Top Stories
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
Death of fmr. Trump advisor's father in Philly called 'suspicious'
1-year-old critical, father stable after Southwest Phila. shooting
Person crossing Millville street struck and killed
FAA orders fan blade inspections after jet engine explosion
Thieves steal 22 guns from Upper Darby shooting range
Massive fire breaks out at West Oak Lane church
Firefighter, 3 others injured in Northeast Phila. fire
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Showers Today
FBI raid targets methadone clinic in Camden
Cosby talk of quaaludes aired in court ahead of drug expert
Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino sets June 28 opening date
Pythons and PowerPoints: How the Sixers cracked the culture code
More News