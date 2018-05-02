  • WEATHER ALERT Fire Weather Watch
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Update on couple murdered in Northampton Twp.
POLITICS

President George H.W. Bush continuing to gain strength during hospitalization

EMBED </>More Videos

George HW Bush's recent history of health problems

President George H.W. Bush is continuing his recovery at Methodist Hospital, where his doctors are pleased with his recovery, a spokesperson says.

Jim McGrath, the family's spokesman, said that 41 will remain at Methodist Hospital as he continues to regain strength.
RELATED: Timeline of George H.W. Bush's recent medical issues

On Sunday, April 22, President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital for an infection that spread to his blood. The day before, Barbara Bush was laid to rest in College Station following a funeral service in Houston. President Bush was present throughout the memorial events.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushhealthhospitalHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Israeli prime minister: Iran lied about nuclear program
Report: Mueller team gives Trump lawyers a list of questions
Watch Inside Story: Cosby found guilty, and Meek Mill's release
Weapons banned during Trump, Pence NRA appearance
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Young couple murdered in their Churchville home
LIVE: Michelle Obama, celebrities celebrate college signing day in Philly
City to relocate addicts living under Kensington bridge
1st medical marijuana dispensary in Philly opening Wednesday
16-year-old charged in SEPTA station double stabbing
Bill Cosby judge weighs publicly disclosing jurors' names
Philly area transit agency being sued for denying ad space
Camden Catholic football coach fired, cites racism
Show More
Traffic Alert: Closures Sunday due to Broad Street Run
With girls joining the ranks, Boy Scouts plan a name change
Man shot at teen inside NJ state park
AccuWeather: Sunshine, Very Warm Today
Pa. fisherman reels in giant 58-pound bass in New Jersey
More News