U.S. & WORLD

Public viewing of former first lady Barbara Bush to begin

EMBED </>More Videos

Public viewing of former first lady Barbara Bush to begin. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 20, 2018. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

HOUSTON --
As the outpouring of tributes continues for Barbara Bush, the general public can pay its respects to the former first lady at a viewing.

Bush's body will lie in repose from noon to midnight Friday at St. Martin's Episcopal Church at 717 Sage Road in Houston, the nation's largest Episcopal church. The public must go to the Second Baptist Church at 6400 Woodway Drive to park and pass through security. The parking lots can be entered from Voss Road.
EMBED More News Videos

REMEMBERING BARBARA BUSH: Former First Lady Barbara Bush's funeral arrangements



Metro is providing shuttles to and from St. Martin's. The parking lot at Second Baptist will open at 10 a.m., and shuttles will start running at 11:30 a.m.

A by-invitation-only funeral is scheduled for Saturday at St. Martin's.

Bush died Tuesday at her Houston home. She was 92.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldbarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushgeorge w. bush
Related
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
U.S. & WORLD
Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! Photos through the years
In Comey memos, Trump talks of jailed journalists, 'hookers'
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Better than a beach photo: Christie spends $85K on portrait
In Comey memos, Trump talks of jailed journalists, 'hookers'
Court sides with sanctuary cities in fight over grants
Michael Cohen drops libel lawsuits against BuzzFeed, Fusion GPS
More Politics
Top Stories
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
First responders to Southwest plane recall first moments on scene
Students plan to walk out of schools on Columbine anniversary
Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses
22 guns stolen from Upper Darby shooting range
Officials: Bad gasoline at NJ Sunoco damages vehicles
Embiid scores 23, 76ers top Heat 128-108 for 2-1 series lead
Cosby lawyers want jurors to hear from accuser's confidante
Show More
Cosby defense expert reveals he Googled side effects of Benadryl for report
State trooper accused of pulling women over to ask for dates
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks speak out
Police commissioner apologizes to men arrested in Philly Starbucks
Eagles announce 2018 schedule
More News