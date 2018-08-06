POLITICS

Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh Attorney General Gurbir Grewal return to air

N.J. radio hosts suspended for 10 days for using slur. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4:30pm on July 26, 2018. (WPVI)

TRENTON, N.J. --
The hosts of a popular New Jersey radio show suspended for calling the nation's first Sikh attorney general "turban man" are back on the air.

WKXW-FM hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco returned to the air Monday after a 10-day suspension.

Franco called it an "emotional whirlwind" of a week and said she looks forward to moving on.

Malloy and Franco earlier issued a written apology to New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and the Sikh and East Asian communities, writing they were "deeply sorry" for the pain they caused.

The station also apologized and suspended the pair without pay.



The longtime hosts of the "Dennis & Judi" show uttered the slur on a show last month while talking about Grewal's directive to prosecutors to temporarily suspend marijuana prosecutions.

Grewal, who wears a turban and full beard, called on Twitter for an end to "small-minded intolerance."


