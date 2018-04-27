A Republican congressman from Pennsylvania who settled a former aide's sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money abruptly resigned from Congress on Friday.Rep. Pat Meehan, whose district covers portions of suburban Philadelphia, said in a statement: "With the knowledge I would not be standing for another term, I have decided that stepping down now is in the interest of the constituents I have been honored to serve."Meehan had already decided not to seek re-election. He said he'll repay the government the tens of thousands of dollars he used to help settle the allegation against him."I will pay $39,000 to the U.S. Treasury to reimburse for the severance payment that was made from my office account," his statement reads. "That payment will be made within 30 days of my resignation from the House of Representatives. I did not want to leave with any question of violating the trust of taxpayers."Meehan also again denied any misconduct."While I do believe I would be exonerated of any wrongdoing, I also did not want to put my staff through the rigors of an Ethics Committee investigation and believed it was best for them to have a head start on new employment rather than being caught up in an inquiry," his statement reads.The complaint by a former aide three decades younger than Meehan cameto light Jan. 20 in a New York Times report, citing unnamed people. The accuser's lawyer, Alexis Ronickher, called the allegations "well-grounded" and a "serious sexual harassment claim."Meehan, 62, is a four-term congressman and former U.S. attorney in Philadelphia. In an effort to fend off the accusation, the married father of three had described the woman in an interview as a "soul mate," and acknowledged that he had lashed out when he discovered she had begun dating another man.But he contended that he had done nothing wrong and had never sought a romantic relationship with her.----------