POLITICS

Saturday marks first-ever Barack Obama Day in Illinois

EMBED </>More Videos

Saturday, a former president receives a special honor.

Saturday, a former president receives a special honor.

It's the first ever Barack Obama Day in Illinois. Saturday also happens to be his 57th birthday.

Barack Obama Day is a commemorative day, not a legal state holiday.

Last year, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed the bill into law. The law says the Barack Obama Day is to be observed, "As a day set apart to honor the 44th President of the United States of America who began his career serving the People of Illinois in both the Illinois State Senate and the United States Senate, and dedicated his life to protecting the rights of Americans and building bridges across communities."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbarack obamapresident barack obamaBruce RaunerIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Mayor Jim Kenney celebrates birthday reading 'Mean Tweets'
Grand jury report on Catholic Church sexual abuse set to be released | Inside Story
Trump appears to change story on meeting with Russian lawyer
Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh AG return to air
Venezuela's Maduro: Drone attack was attempt to kill him
More Politics
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
Show More
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
More News