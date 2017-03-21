Special election in Philly to fill vacant Pa. House seat

North Philly! If you live in HD-197, don't forget to write-in Emilio Vazquez in today's special election: https://t.co/Dh5OF0Euv2 — PA Democrats (@PADems) March 21, 2017

What have the Democrats and GOP done for the poor people of Philly? I've helped keep families together for 30 years. Vote today! — Cheri for the 197th (@CheriHonkala) March 21, 2017

A special election is being held Tuesday to fill a vacant seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.The race is to represent the 197th District, which covers North Philadelphia.The seat was held by Representative Leslie Acosta, but she resigned following an embezzlement scheme.Lucinda Little, a Republican, is the only candidate on the ballot."Last I heard I think there was 30 people doing write-in campaigns, which is a little on the crazy side, I think," Little said.While 85 percent of the registered voters of the 197th are registered Democrats, the party put up a candidate who was ruled to be living outside the district.By then it was too late to make a switch.Little, who works for a firm that manages clinical trials in doctor's offices, hopes voters of the 197th see the wisdom of voting Republican, and being with the majority in the legislature"We have abandoned factories, we have abandoned houses, our homeless are being neglected, we have an opioid epidemic. Our voice will be heard with a Republican in there as a majority," Little said.The endorsed Democrat is Emilio Vazquez, an auditor for the parking authority. His plan to overcome not being on the ballot? Handing out 750 ink stamps for write-ins.His focus, he says, is on education, and re-entry programs for those who have been in prison. He says he will work with both sides of the aisle"Work with the council folks, work with the Senate, work with anybody that's in politics - Congresspeople, federal, state, and municipal to get all the people on the same page and work together," said Vazquez.Also among the write-in candidates is Cheri Honkala, a Kensington-based activist who is also the Green Party candidate.