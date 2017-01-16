POLITICS

Springsteen cover band cancels Inaugural gala performance

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during the Wrecking Ball tour at the Wells Fargo Center Wednesday, March 28, 2012 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TRENTON, N.J. --
A Bruce Springsteen tribute band has canceled its plans to perform at a Washington gala before Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

B Street Band leader Willie Forte (FOR'-tay) said Monday that the decision is based "solely on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band." He tells The Associated Press that "this whole thing just got blown out of proportion."

The group had signed a contract to appear Thursday with the New Jersey State Society, but it had drawn criticism for the show because of Springsteen's distaste for Trump.

Springsteen has called Trump a "flagrant, toxic narcissist." Springsteen performed during Obama's inaugural in 2009.

The New Jersey State Society said Sunday it was "very disappointed" by the cancellation but understood the group's decision.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
