Tariq El-Shabazz set to announce run for DA

Tariq El-Shabazz plans to kick off his campaign Monday for Philadelphia District Attorney.He's no stranger to the office.El-Shabazz served as Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney from 1988 to 1993.He returned to the DA's office last year.He just resigned as First Assistant District Attorney.El-Shabazz wants to replace District Attorney Seth Williams, who is not seeking a third term amid an FBI investigation into gifts he failed to report and other matters.------