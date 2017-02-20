POLITICS

Tariq El-Shabazz set to announce run for DA

EMBED </>More News Videos

Tariq El-Shabazz plans to kick off his campaign Monday for Philadelphia District Attorney. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Tariq El-Shabazz plans to kick off his campaign Monday for Philadelphia District Attorney.

He's no stranger to the office.

El-Shabazz served as Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney from 1988 to 1993.

He returned to the DA's office last year.

He just resigned as First Assistant District Attorney.

El-Shabazz wants to replace District Attorney Seth Williams, who is not seeking a third term amid an FBI investigation into gifts he failed to report and other matters.
------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
politicsphiladelphia newsseth williams
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Workers fired for no-show on "Day Without Immigrants"
President Trump invites supporter on stage during Florida rally
Philadelphians rally for National Day of Action
Remember Nixon? There's history behind Trump's press attacks
More Politics
Top Stories
Victim found 2 days after invasion, beating in Juniata Park
Overturned tractor trailer jams NB NJTP
Disappearance of Danielle Imbo, Richard Petrone Jr. remains mystery after 12 years
AccuWeather: Breezy and Cooler, Still Nice Today
Workers fired for no-show on "Day Without Immigrants"
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
3 pedestrians struck by car on City Avenue
Show More
4, including 10-year-old, injured in NE Philly crash
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 322 in Folsom
Young girl travels from UK to Philly for surgery, receives warm welcome
Anti-racist group counters hate flyers in NJ
Wilmington skating rink closed after CO incident
More News
Top Video
Victim found 2 days after invasion, beating in Juniata Park
Overturned tractor trailer jams NB NJTP
3 pedestrians struck by car on City Avenue
4, including 10-year-old, injured in NE Philly crash
More Video