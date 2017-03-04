POLITICS

Tom Hanks gives White House press coffee maker

EMBED </>More News Videos

His present included a note that says: "To the White House Press Corps: Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially the Truth Part." (KTRK)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WPVI) --
Actor Tom Hanks sent the White House Press Corps a shiny new espresso machine.

His present included a note that plays off a Superman catchphrase: "To the White House Press Corps: Keep up the good fight for Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Especially the Truth Part."


The message was topped with an illustration of American troops.

Giving the press corps coffee machines has become something of a tradition for the actor. Back in 2004, he stopped by the White House press room and found journalists drinking coffee from a vending machine, per the Los Angeles Times.

Hanks took matters into his own hands and got them an espresso machine, saying he hoped it would make "the 24-hours news cycle a bit more pleasant."

He swung by again 2010, and, after seeing the machine's dirty coffee filter, sent along a new machine for those "poor slobs."
Related Topics:
politicsthe white housetom hanks
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Judge explains why emails barred from Kane trial
Pressure mounts as Sessions backs off from Russia probe
Arguments prompt news channel ban at Pa. YMCA
Pence used private email for state business as governor
More Politics
Top Stories
Police chase involving stolen airport van ends in Del.
Child killed, man hurt in massive North Jersey fire
Victim to police: I was shot in Wissinoming
Snow squalls cause deadly pileup, injuries on Pa. interstates
AccuWeather: Blustery And Cold!
Action News Investigation: Safety concerns over city-issued vehicles
Man struck, killed in Pottstown; 1 vehicle fled
Show More
Man, school bus caught in crossfire in Logan
Boy, 7, hailed hero after helping save mom in Evesham Twp.
Ransomware attack hits Pennsylvania Senate Democrats
Woman critical after being struck by vehicle in Burlco
Couple critical, grandson hurt in Kensington row house fire
More News
Top Video
Police chase involving stolen airport van ends in Del.
Victim to police: I was shot in Wissinoming
Child killed, man hurt in massive North Jersey fire
Man struck, killed in Pottstown; 1 vehicle fled
More Video