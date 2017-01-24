PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump administration orders media blackout at EPA

In this Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON --
The Trump administration has instituted a media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency and barred staff from awarding any new contracts or grants.

Emails sent to EPA staff since President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday and reviewed by The Associated Press detailed the specific prohibitions banning press releases, blog updates or posts to the agency's social media accounts.

RELATED: Trump signs orders advancing Keystone, Dakota pipelines

The Trump administration has also ordered a "temporary suspension" of all new business activities at the department, including issuing task orders or work assignments to EPA contractors. The orders are expected to have a significant and immediate impact on EPA activities nationwide.



The EPA did not respond to phone calls and emails requesting comment Monday or Tuesday.
