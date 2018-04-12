POLITICS

Trump administration weighing drug testing for food stamps

A supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J., Monday, Jan. 12, 2015. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

WASHINGTON --
The Trump administration is considering a plan that would allow states to require mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.

If adopted, the plan would give a win to conservatives seeking to cut the safety net program.
RELATED: Trump's proposal for SNAP: food stamps, packages of food

An administration official briefed on the plan says it would be narrowly targeted, applying mostly to people who are able-bodied, without dependents and seeking some specialized jobs. The official says roughly 5 percent of participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program could be affected.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The drug testing proposal is another step in the administration's push to allow states more flexibility in implementing federal programs for the poor. It also wants to allow states to tighten work requirements for food stamp recipients.

