President Trump: Base stronger than ever, despite 2020 rumblings

BEDMINSTER, N.J.

BEDMINSTER, N.J. --
President Donald Trump is insisting his support is stronger than ever, despite a report that some Republicans are weighing a 2020 presidential run without him.

In a flurry of early morning tweets Monday, Trump says "the Trump base far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling)." He specifically criticized the "failing nytimes." The New York Times detailed efforts by some Republicans looking ahead to 2020, including Vice President Mike Pence. Pence called the report false.

Trump also tweets that he is "working hard" from his private golf club in central New Jersey, while the White House heating and cooling system is repaired, and plans to head to New York next week for "more meetings." He also reiterated personal attacks on Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.



The president also plans to to spend some time in New York City while he takes a break from Washington.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said Monday that Trump will return to his hometown for part of the first half of next week. She did not provide more details.

Trump tweeted Monday that he would be heading to New York for meetings. He has not spent a night at his residence in Trump Tower since the inauguration.

The White House says Trump will be meeting with Cabinet secretaries and top aides on issues like health care and taxes while in New Jersey.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
