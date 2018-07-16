U.S. & WORLD

Trump condemns Russia investigation after Putin talks

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump meets with Russian Pres. Putin on July 16, 2018. (WPVI)

By JONATHAN LEMIRE, JILL COLVIN and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
HELSINKI --
President Donald Trump says the Russia investigation has been a "disaster" for the United States and has kept America and Russia "separated."

Speaking during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, he reiterates that there was "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russian government.

Trump says he ran a "clean campaign" and he beat his Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton "easily." The president says it's a "shame" there is a cloud over his administration. He says he ran a "brilliant campaign and that's why I'm president."

Putin is pushing back against claims that his government interfered in the U.S. election. He says there's "no evidence when it comes to the actual facts."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

EMBED More News Videos

Putin arrives for summit with Trump. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 16, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpvladimir putinrussia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Parents' warning after child locked inside washer
Bodycam video released after man killed by Chicago police
Gas station clerk saves woman from kidnapping suspects
CVS apologizes after managers call cops on black customer
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Watch July 15 Inside Story: Local reaction to SCOTUS nomination
Congressman brags about speeding to officer during traffic stop
Paul Ryan: 'My car was eaten by animals'
'Trump Baby': Diaper-wearing balloon flies over London
More Politics
Top Stories
Carson Wentz is married! See wedding photos
Vigil held for slain Philly developer, suspect charged with murder
Police: Man killed after answering front door in S. Philadelphia
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ray Emery drowns
Parents' warning after child locked inside washer
Road rage incident caught on camera in Coatesville
Stepfather of boy who died after allegedly hitting his head charged
Show More
Bodycam video released after man killed by Chicago police
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Today, Strong Storms Tuesday
Horses moved from neighboring home due to North Phila. fire
CVS apologizes after managers call cops on black customer
Woman survives for a week after crashing car off 200-foot cliff
More News