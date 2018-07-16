Trump condemns Russia investigation after Putin talks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3770910" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Putin arrives for summit with Trump. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 16, 2018.

President Donald Trump says the Russia investigation has been a "disaster" for the United States and has kept America and Russia "separated."Speaking during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, he reiterates that there was "no collusion" between his campaign and the Russian government.Trump says he ran a "clean campaign" and he beat his Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton "easily." The president says it's a "shame" there is a cloud over his administration. He says he ran a "brilliant campaign and that's why I'm president."Putin is pushing back against claims that his government interfered in the U.S. election. He says there's "no evidence when it comes to the actual facts."------