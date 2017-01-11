POLITICS

Trump denies, denounces reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK --
Opening his first news conference since the election, President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday responded to suggestions that U.S. intelligence agencies leaked unsubstantiated reports to the media about his relationship with Russia, calling it a "tremendous blot on their record if they did that."

"I think it's a disgrace that information would be let out. I saw the information, I read the information outside of that meeting," he said, a reference to a classified briefing he received from intelligence leaders. "It's all fake news, it's phony stuff, it didn't happen. It was gotten by opponents of ours," Trump declared in his first news conference since late July.


Trump, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer were defiant as they denounced reports that Russia had obtained compromising personal and financial information about the incoming president. Trump said the report never should have been released and thanked news organizations that showed restraint.



A U.S. official told The Associated Press Tuesday night that intelligence officials had informed Trump last week about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had obtained compromising personal and financial information about him. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not allowed to publicly discuss the matter.

Trump and President Barack Obama were briefed on the intelligence community's findings last week, the official said.

Nine days from his inauguration as the nation's 45th president, Trump used the previously planned news conference to detail how he planned to avoid conflicts of interest related to his sprawling global business empire.

He also announced that he would nominate David Shulkin to lead Department of Veterans Affairs, elevating him from his current role as VA undersecretary.

As for the intelligence story, media outlets reported on the document late Tuesday and Trump denounced it on Twitter before his news conference. He suggested he was being persecuted for defeating other GOP presidential hopefuls and Democrat Hillary Clinton in the election.

The dossier contains unproven information about close coordination between Trump's inner circle and Russians about hacking into Democratic accounts as well as unproven claims about unusual sexual activities by Trump among other suggestions attributed to anonymous sources. The Associated Press has not authenticated any of the claims.

Spicer denounced the report at the start of the news conference, calling it "totally unsubstantiated." Pence said the decision to publish the reports could "only be attributed to media bias" and an attempt to "demean" Trump.
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Obama says goodbye in emotional speech
Text of President Obama's farewell speech
Chaka Fattah seeks to delay prison term amid appeal
Michelle Obama: Life's 'greatest honor' was being first lady
More Politics
Top Stories
Officials: Passerby shoots man trying to carjack SEPTA vehicle
FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Personally Compromised by the Russians
Autopsy: New Mexico girl was strangled, raped on 10th birthday
Obama says goodbye in emotional speech
PHOTOS: Dozens of drug-related arrests in Philadelphia
Crash involving school bus in Wilmington, Del.
Icy roads cause 4 crashes in Chester Co.
Show More
Police: Suspect 'couldn't believe' child was inside stolen SUV
Armed man shoots alleged attacker in Olney
Firefighters battle barn fire in Gloucester County
Honda recalling 772,000 vehicles because of air bags
Man shot during robbery in West Philadelphia
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos