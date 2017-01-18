POLITICS

Trump encouraging crowd for inauguration events
EMBED </>More News Videos

Donald Trump has been tweeting that his inauguration will bring record numbers of people to Washington - and he's going all-out to make that happen. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON --
Donald Trump has been tweeting that his inauguration will bring record numbers of people to Washington - and he's going all-out to make that happen.

The Trump team is posting ads on Facebook and Twitter encouraging people to come to Washington for the inaugural festivities.

The ads say Trump "wants to personally invite" people to Thursday's inaugural welcome concert and Friday's swearing-in ceremony.

They include a video from Trump promising the concert will be "really fantastic."

Christopher Geldart, the district's director of homeland security, says officials are planning for inaugural turnout of 800,000 to 900,000 people.

That would be a sizable turnout but nowhere near the 1.8 million who attended Barack Obama's first inauguration.

Meantime, the marching band from a historically black college in Alabama is getting a big send-off as it heads to Washington to perform at Trump's inaugural.

The Talladega College Marching Tornadoes have a noon ceremony at the city square, then board buses for the nation's capital.

A GoFundMe account set up to help the band has raised more than $620,000 for the trip. Some alumni didn't want the school linked to Trump. The online fundraising campaign took off after the university president appeared on a Fox News show to defend the band's performance.

The college was founded by two former slaves.
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumppresidential inaugurationtrump inaugurationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Christie: No Trump role because wife refused to move
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
Kim Guadagno launches campaign to be NJ governor
Josh Shapiro sworn in as Pa. Attorney General
More Politics
Top Stories
Christie: No Trump role because wife refused to move
Security guard charged with murder in bar shooting
Slip-and-fall bandits sought in Verizon store robbery
Chief of staff: George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston
Aw rats! Philadelphia ranked #1 for rodents
Metal debris crashes onto car, injures dog on I-676
Family says smoke detectors help them escape burning home in Delco
Show More
Search for missing elderly man in Montco
Pit bull attack in Atlanta kills 1 child, injures 2 others
"Little Nicky" Scarfo, ex-Philly mob boss, dies in prison
Suspected dog thief targeting Chester County neighborhood
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Slip-and-fall bandits sought in Verizon store robbery
Chief of staff: George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Houston
Suspected dog thief targeting Chester County neighborhood
More Video