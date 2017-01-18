Trump encouraging crowd for inauguration events

Donald Trump has been tweeting that his inauguration will bring record numbers of people to Washington - and he's going all-out to make that happen.The Trump team is posting ads on Facebook and Twitter encouraging people to come to Washington for the inaugural festivities.The ads say Trump "wants to personally invite" people to Thursday's inaugural welcome concert and Friday's swearing-in ceremony.They include a video from Trump promising the concert will be "really fantastic."Christopher Geldart, the district's director of homeland security, says officials are planning for inaugural turnout of 800,000 to 900,000 people.That would be a sizable turnout but nowhere near the 1.8 million who attended Barack Obama's first inauguration.Meantime, the marching band from a historically black college in Alabama is getting a big send-off as it heads to Washington to perform at Trump's inaugural.The Talladega College Marching Tornadoes have a noon ceremony at the city square, then board buses for the nation's capital.A GoFundMe account set up to help the band has raised more than $620,000 for the trip. Some alumni didn't want the school linked to Trump. The online fundraising campaign took off after the university president appeared on a Fox News show to defend the band's performance.The college was founded by two former slaves.