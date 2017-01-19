POLITICS

Trump lands in Washington area for inauguration
Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams report from Washington, D.C. the day before Trump's Inauguration. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON --
President-elect Donald Trump has arrived in the Washington area to kick off his inauguration festivities.

Trump arrived in a military plane, without media on board, just after noon at Maryland's Joint Base Andrews. He was joined by his wife, Melania, and other members of his family.

Trump has a busy day of inauguration-related activities planned.

He'll be attending a leadership luncheon with transition officials and incoming staff at his Washington hotel, attending a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and making an appearance at a concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

He'll end the day at a VIP reception and candlelight dinner at Union Station before spending the night at the presidential guest house across the street from the White House.
