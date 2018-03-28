POLITICS

Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed

U.S. President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, March 25, 2018, after returning from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

By ALAN FRAM Associated Press
WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that the Second Amendment "WILL NEVER BE REPEALED" and called on voters to elect more Republicans in this fall's congressional elections because the GOP "must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court."

Trump's statements came a day after retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens wrote in an essay in The New York Times that repealing the amendment would make it easier for Congress to enact gun control legislation.

Last month's shootings that killed 17 people at a high school in Parkland, Florida, have galvanized young people, liberals and Democrats for a renewed push to curb firearms. That has included demonstrations that have drawn hundreds of thousands of marchers in cities across the country.

"THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED!" Trump tweeted early Wednesday. "As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court!"



There is no current, major push to repeal the Second Amendment. Any effort to do so would be unlikely to succeed in today's divisive political climate. Under the most common way to amend the Constitution, the House and Senate would both need to approve the proposal by two-thirds majorities. It would then need to be ratified by three-fourths of the states.

Political parties do not technically "hold" the Supreme Court like they control Congress.

Justices are nominated by presidents and must be confirmed by the Senate. It is true justices often reflect the political views of presidents who select them, but that is not always the case.

Of the current nine justices, the four considered to comprise the court's conservative wing were appointed by GOP presidents and the four more liberal judges were selected by Democratic presidents. The ninth, often considered the crucial swing vote, is Anthony Kennedy, who was nominated by Republican President Ronald Reagan.

Trump would have an easier time filling the next Supreme Court vacancy if Republicans can expand their current 51-49 Senate majority in November's elections.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2008 that the Second Amendment lets people own guns for self-defense.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldpoliticsgunsgun violencePresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Kim, Xi portray strong ties after NKorea leader's China trip
Why you should care about the U.S. Census
White House disputes porn star's claim she was threatened
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
More Politics
Top Stories
Judge drops involuntary manslaughter charges in Tim Piazza death case
Student charged with making threat against Delco high school
Family of slain Phila. police officer seeks death penalty
Einstein Health to merge with Jefferson Health
Arizona teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student
Bucks County park being blamed for death of dogs
Villanova students camp out for best seats
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Damp Wednesday
Kim, Xi portray strong ties after NKorea leader's China trip
Protests resume in fatal Sacramento police shooting
Bodies not discovered for 3 days following deadly fire
Kensington residents react to safe-injection site proposal
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
More Photos