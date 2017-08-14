PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists as 'criminals and thugs,' says 'racism is evil'

WASHINGTON --
Under pressure all weekend, President Donald Trump on Monday named and condemned hate groups as "repugnant" and declared "racism is evil" in an updated, more forceful statement on the deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump had been under increasing pressure to call out the groups by name after his previous remarks bemoaning violence on "many sides" prompted criticism from fellow Republicans as well as Democrats. The president described members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who take part in violence as "criminals and thugs" in a prepared statement from the White House.

In his remarks he also called for unity.



"We must love each other, show affection for each other and unite together in condemnation of hatred, bigotry and violence. We must rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans," he said.

His attorney general, Jeff Sessions, said earlier Monday that the violence in which a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters, killing one person, "does meet the definition of domestic terrorism in our statute."

He told ABC's "Good Morning America": "You can be sure we will charge and advance the investigation towards the most serious charges that can be brought, because this is an unequivocally unacceptable and evil attack that cannot be accepted in America."

Sessions said he expects to hear more from Trump on the matter after meeting with him Monday, as well as officials from the FBI. The president added a late-morning meeting with Sessions and FBI director Christopher Wray to his Monday schedule.

"We will not allow these extremist groups to obtain credibility," Sessions told "CBS This Morning."

In the hours after the incident on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

___

Follow Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/JonLemire

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
politicsracismu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
North Korea still mastering how to deliver a nuke to US
Trump says he's open to military intervention in Venezuela
Chinese President calls for calm after Trump says US is 'locked and loaded'
Poll: Most say time to stop trying to repeal 'Obamacare'
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
WH issues statement, condemns white supremacists
Police ID suspect in fatal Charlottesville car ramming
1 dead after car hits demonstrators in Charlottesville
Death toll rises amid Kenya's rioting over disputed vote
More Politics
Top Stories
Bail denied for suspect in deadly Va. car ramming
Merck CEO resigns from Trump's manufacturing council over president's remarks
Woman killed in Charlottesville rally attack ID'd
Couple found dead in South Phila. apartment ID'd
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Warm Today
4 people shot after Mantua block party
Local vigils condemn Charlottesville violence
Ric Flair's rep says he's in hospital and needs prayers
Show More
Gunfire erupts in Chester, Pa.
Island Ave. PennDOT Center closed because of crash
Police-involved shooting in Chester, 3 injured
3 dead, dozens injured, amid violent white nationalist rally
WH issues statement, condemns white supremacists
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos