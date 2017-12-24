Trump takes calls from children on Christmas Eve

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are taking questions from children who want to know where Santa Claus is.The president and first lady fielded calls on separate phones in the living room of their Florida estate, where they are spending the holidays. The calls came by way of the Track Santa program operated by the North American Aerospace Defense Command.Trump told a caller from Mississippi that the state is "great" and predicted that "Santa is going to treat you very well."Trump offered encouragement when a caller from Virginia said he wanted to find building blocks under the Christmas tree. The president, who made his name and a fortune building things, said: "That's what I always liked, too."NORAD has operated the Santa tracking program for more than 60 years.------