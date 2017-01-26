POLITICS

President Donald Trump to address GOP gathering in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
President Donald Trump is making his first flight on Air Force One Thursday - and his destination is the Delaware Valley.

Trump is traveling to Philadelphia to address Republican lawmakers gathered for a party retreat. Vice President Mike Pence will also attend the GOP event.

Trump is expected to address the gathering shortly after noon. The subject of his speech was unclear.

Road closures and restrictions for the visit to Center City went in place yesterday.

Trump flew to Washington for the inauguration on one of the government's blue and white planes.

But the planes are only considered to be Air Force One when the president is on board.
