POLITICS

Donald Trump to hold first news conference since election

NEW YORK --
President-elect Donald Trump will hold his first full news conference Wednesday since winning the 2016 presidential election.

The last time Trump held a news conference, he was plunging into a heated general election campaign with Hillary Clinton and suggested Russia could help dig up some of his rival's emails.

Nearly six months and a presidential campaign victory later, Trump will finally step before reporters again Wednesday to face questions about what role he believes Russia played in the election year hacking of Democratic groups - interference the intelligence community says was intended to help the Republican defeat Clinton.

Trump has challenged that assessment and has yet to say whether a full briefing with intelligence officials last week did anything to sway his opinion.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
