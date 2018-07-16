Trump to Putin: The world wants us to get along

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3770910" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Putin arrives for summit with Trump. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 16, 2018.

President Donald Trump says at the start of his summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki that he thinks "the world wants to see us get along."Trump says the two countries have "great opportunities," saying they have not been getting along for the past few years. He says he thinks they can have an "extraordinary relationship."He says their discussions will involve trade, the military, missiles, nuclear weapons and China, including their "mutual friend" China's Xi Jingping. He did not mention Russia's meddling in the U.S. election.The two leaders were seated together in a room adorned by American and Russian flags at the Finnish Presidential Palace, separated by a small table.The meeting started about 45 minutes late following Putin's delayed arrival to Finland.------