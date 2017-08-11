NORTH KOREA

Trump warns North Korea that US is 'locked and loaded'

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump escalates 'fire and fury' threat to NKorea. Alicia Vitarelli reports to Action News at 4 p.m. on August 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press
BEDMINSTER, N.J. --
President Donald Trump is warning of military action "should North Korea act unwisely."

Trump tweeted: "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!"


North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. If carried out, it would be its most provocative missile launch to date.

Trump said this week the U.S. would unleash "fire and fury" on North Korea if it continued to threaten the U.S.

The tweet was one of several Trump sent Friday. He also retweeted links to Fox News stories on Trump's frustration with Senate Republicans and drone strikes in Somalia.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldnorth koreaPresident Donald Trumpnuclear weapons
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NORTH KOREA
Trump threatens NKorea with 'trouble,' escalating tensions
NKorea dismisses Trump's threat, warns of 'absolute force'
Trump, North Korea trade escalating threats
North Korea vows harsh retaliation against new UN sanctions
More north korea
POLITICS
Trump threatens NKorea with 'trouble,' escalating tensions
NKorea dismisses Trump's threat, warns of 'absolute force'
Some businesses frustrated by presidential flight restrictions
Defense secretary issues warning to North Korea
More Politics
Top Stories
Driver repeatedly shot while at traffic light in Summerdale
'Sucker punch' suspect claims attack by prison guards
Pedestrian struck, killed on Rt. 38 in Cherry Hill
Toddler safe after car stolen with child inside
Wentz off to perfect start, but Eagles fall 24-9 to Packers
AccuWeather: Clouds and Humidity Return
Hole opens under pool at new gym near King of Prussia
2 passersby pull woman from Trenton fire
Show More
AUDIO: 911 call released in Woolwich murder
Fire erupts at Wal-Mart construction site in Bethlehem
Delco Sgt. recovering after firebomb, suspect speaks
DRAMATIC VIDEO: SC police officer shot repeatedly, survives
Judge lets US government resume Margate dune project
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Hole opens under pool at new gym near King of Prussia
Surprise! Walk-on football player catches t-shirt, full scholarship
Judge lets US government resume Margate dune project
More Video