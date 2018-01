EMBED >More News Videos Part Two of Inside Story for January 14, 2018 with Tamala Edwards, George Burrell, Christine Flowers, Larry Platt and Sam Katz

Host Tamala Edwards and the Insiders weigh in on President Trump and the reported vulgarity he used in describing Africa and Haiti during a discussion on immigration.Other topics include Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner (D) asking for over 30 resignations in his office and how this will impact the criminal justice system and victims, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf declaring a 'state of emergency' on the opioid epidemic, plus is Pa. District 1 - Rep. Bob Brady's seat vulnerable as several challengers are rumored to run against him 2018.This week's Insiders are George Burrell, Christine Flowers, Larry Platt, and Sam Katz .