Host Tamala Edwards and our Insiders recap the Eagles' Championship Parade and Gov. Tom Wolf's budget proposal. They also discuss the Supreme Court's gerrymandering ruling and candidates for the 1st Congressional District Race. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on 6abc.This week's Insiders are Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Dom Giordano, Rich Negrin and Ed Turzanski. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am and anytime on 6abc.com/InsideStory.