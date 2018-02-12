INSIDE STORY

The Eagles' championship parade and Governor Tom Wolf's budget proposal

Inside Story Pt. 1: Looking back at the Eagles magical title run

The panel checks out the best moments from the Super Bowl parade. Also covered: How police handle protests and Gov. Wolf's budget proposal. (WPVI)

Host Tamala Edwards and our Insiders recap the Eagles' Championship Parade and Gov. Tom Wolf's budget proposal. They also discuss the Supreme Court's gerrymandering ruling and candidates for the 1st Congressional District Race. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on 6abc.
This week's Insiders are Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Dom Giordano, Rich Negrin and Ed Turzanski. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am and anytime on 6abc.com/InsideStory.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court orders state's congressional map redrawn
The plan must be submitted to Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, by February 9th
Rep. Bob Brady not running for re-election
Action News has learned that Democratic Congressman Bob Brady will not run for re-election.
