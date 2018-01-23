INSIDE STORY

Governor Phil Murphy's bold agenda for New Jersey

Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders discuss the new Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy (D) and his bold agenda for the state.
Democrat Phil Murphy sworn in to replace Gov. Christie
A former Wall Street executive and Obama administration diplomat was sworn in as New Jersey's governor Tuesday, replacing Republican Gov. Chris Christie and returning full control of state government to Democrats.

Other topics include: What's next for former Governor Chris Christie; Philadelphia suing a maker of opioids, another democratic challenger enters the race against Bob Brady, Sen. Toomey (R) officially endorses Lou Barletta (R) for Senate and was President Trump's visit to Pittsburgh actually a congressional campaign rally? Plus, our panelist give their BEST reasons why Amazon's Jeff Bezos should pick Philly for their new HQ2!
Philly among Amazon H2 finalilsts
Amazon has announced 20 finalists in the competition among cities to host its second headquarters in North America, and Philadelphia is among them.
This week's Insiders are Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Brian Tierney, Jim Eisenhower and Jan Ting. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.
