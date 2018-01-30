INSIDE STORY

Redrawing the PA congressional map and an interview with Gov. Wolf

EMBED </>More Videos

Inside Story - January 28, 2018 (1 of 3)

Inside Story Pt. 1: Redrawing the congressional map

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court orders a re-do of the congressional map. (WPVI)

By
Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders discuss the myriad of local issues making national headlines. Topics include the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordering a re-do of the congressional map, Congressman Pat Meehan (R) denying misconduct amid claims of sexual harassment reported in the New York Times, Scott Wagner taking the lead for a possible PA GOP endorsement and the debate over safe injection sites in Philadelphia for addicts. Plus a recap of Matt's conversation with Governor Tom Wolf (D).
Pennsylvania Supreme Court orders state's congressional map redrawn
The plan must be submitted to Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, by February 9th

This week's Insiders are Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Dom Giordano, Rich Negrin and Ed Turzanski. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am and anytime on 6abc.com/InsideStory.

EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Wolf talks taxes, infrastructure, jobs and the Eagles with Matt O'Donnell.

Congressman who settled complaint won't seek re-election
A Republican congressman from Pennsylvania who settled a former aide's sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money won't seek re-election.
EMBED More News Videos

The Insiders offer their top topics of the last week.

Are safe injection sites the answer?
One of the more contentious solutions being considered to decrease the number of lives lost to this epidemic is setting up safe injection facilities.

This week's Insiders are Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Brian Tierney, Jim Eisenhower and Jan Ting. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.
Listen to Inside Story as a Podcast
If you can't watch inside Story every week, you can subscribe to the podcast and have it delivered directly to you every week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsinside storypennsylvania politicsnew jersey politicsdonald trumpPhiladelphia Eagleselection 2018opioids
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Listen to Inside Story as a Podcast
INSIDE STORY
Grand jury report on Catholic Church sexual abuse set to be released | Inside Story
WATCH: Inside Story on Temple's Fox School rankings scandal, trouble at Ms. America and more
Watch July 22 Inside Story: Mayor Kenney's soda tax W, local reax to Trump on Russia
Watch July 15 Inside Story: Local reaction to SCOTUS nomination
Inside Story: National Immigration debate comes to Philly
More inside story
POLITICS
Mayor Jim Kenney celebrates birthday reading 'Mean Tweets'
Grand jury report on Catholic Church sexual abuse set to be released | Inside Story
Trump appears to change story on meeting with Russian lawyer
Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh AG return to air
Venezuela's Maduro: Drone attack was attempt to kill him
More Politics
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Show More
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News