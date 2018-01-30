EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3006961" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Wolf talks taxes, infrastructure, jobs and the Eagles with Matt O'Donnell.

The Insiders offer their top topics of the last week.

Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders discuss the myriad of local issues making national headlines. Topics include the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordering a re-do of the congressional map, Congressman Pat Meehan (R) denying misconduct amid claims of sexual harassment reported in the New York Times, Scott Wagner taking the lead for a possible PA GOP endorsement and the debate over safe injection sites in Philadelphia for addicts. Plus a recap of Matt's conversation with Governor Tom Wolf (D).This week's Insiders are Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Dom Giordano, Rich Negrin and Ed Turzanski. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am and anytime on 6abc.com/InsideStory.This week's Insiders are Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Brian Tierney, Jim Eisenhower and Jan Ting. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.