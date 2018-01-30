Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders discuss the myriad of local issues making national headlines. Topics include the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordering a re-do of the congressional map, Congressman Pat Meehan (R) denying misconduct amid claims of sexual harassment reported in the New York Times, Scott Wagner taking the lead for a possible PA GOP endorsement and the debate over safe injection sites in Philadelphia for addicts. Plus a recap of Matt's conversation with Governor Tom Wolf (D).
This week's Insiders are Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Dom Giordano, Rich Negrin and Ed Turzanski. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am and anytime on 6abc.com/InsideStory.
This week's Insiders are Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Brian Tierney, Jim Eisenhower and Jan Ting. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)