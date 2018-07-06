INSIDE STORY

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney responds to audit of city accounting

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney responds to audit of city accounting (1 of 3)

Inside Story (Pt. 1): Mayor Kenney responds to audit of city accounting

Mayor Jim Kenney speaks with Monica Malpass following the reports of city errors after an internal audit. (WPVI)

Host Monica Malpass interviewed our Newsmaker Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and got his response to the claims of mismanaged funds from City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart. Plus he discusses changes with the school district and the U.S. immigration issue as it relates to Philly as a Sanctuary City.
EMBED More News Videos

The panel reacts to Mayor Kenney vs. Controller Rhynhart.


Our Insiders them discussed the Maryland newspaper shooting, and the local impact of the Supreme Court ruling on public labor unions.

This week's panel consits of George Burrell, Alison Young, Ajay Raju and Edward Turzanski. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.
EMBED More News Videos

Stories that deserve more attention from our panel.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsinside story
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
INSIDE STORY
Grand jury report on Catholic Church sexual abuse set to be released | Inside Story
WATCH: Inside Story on Temple's Fox School rankings scandal, trouble at Ms. America and more
Watch July 22 Inside Story: Mayor Kenney's soda tax W, local reax to Trump on Russia
Watch July 15 Inside Story: Local reaction to SCOTUS nomination
Inside Story: National Immigration debate comes to Philly
More inside story
POLITICS
Mayor Jim Kenney celebrates birthday reading 'Mean Tweets'
Grand jury report on Catholic Church sexual abuse set to be released | Inside Story
Trump appears to change story on meeting with Russian lawyer
Radio hosts suspended for slur against Sikh AG return to air
Venezuela's Maduro: Drone attack was attempt to kill him
More Politics
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News