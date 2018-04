EMBED >More News Videos The panel remembers the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King and looks at the impact of his legacy today.

Host Monica Malpass and the Insiders do a quick-fire round of local topics, including the new nine-member Philadelphia school board chosen by Mayor Kenney, key endorsements in the upcoming congressional races, whose campaign coffers are rowing the Pa. gubernatorial race.The Insiders sound off and reflect on the legacy of MLK 50 years after his assassination. Plus, Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane is back in the news and as Pa. joins other states to sue the federal government - should a citizenship question be added to the U.S. census?This week's panel is comprised of Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Dom Giordano, Jim Eisenhower, and Liz Preate Havey. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.