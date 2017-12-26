INSIDE STORY

Will the passing of the GOP tax plan be a positive or negative for local politicians

Inside Story - December 24, 2017

Inside Story Part 1: How will GOP tax bill affect local lawmakers

The tax plan is a go, will it be a positive or negative for local republicans? (WPVI)

By
The Insiders discuss the local effect of the GOP tax plan, Gov. Christie's new criminal records bill and more.
Here's what the GOP tax plan could mean for you
Gov. Christie signs a bill to loosed rules on erasing criminal records; lawmakers fast-track bill to boost politicians' pensions.

The Insiders offer Holiday greetings with their stories of the week.


This week's panel is comprised of lawyer Rich Negrin, foreign policy analyst Ed Turzanski, law professor Jan Ting and Non-Profit Exec Sharmain Matlock-Turner. Catch Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.
