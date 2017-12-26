This week's panel is comprised of lawyer Rich Negrin, foreign policy analyst Ed Turzanski, law professor Jan Ting and Non-Profit Exec Sharmain Matlock-Turner. Catch Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.
The Insiders discuss the local effect of the GOP tax plan, Gov. Christie's new criminal records bill and more.
