More congressional candidates run - close to 100 submit paperwork statewide to run, as eyes are on Chester County's Rep. Ryan Costello (R) as he is said to be considering retiring.
Other topics include: Is Philly's lack of a robust tech economy hurt its chance so land Amazon's 2nd Headquarters, D.A. Larry Krasner's latest efforts on criminal justice reform; should suburban schools take the lead from urban schools and have metal detector, and should we #DeleteFacebook after the data mining scandal with Cambridge Analytica? Catch the Inside Story, Sundays on 6abc.
This week's panel is comprised of Nia Meeks, Sam Katz, Nelson Diaz, and Dom Giordano.