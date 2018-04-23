INSIDE STORY

What happened in the Starbucks incident and what comes next

The panel gives varied viewpoints on the arrest of two black men in Philadelphia. (WPVI)

Host Tamala Edwards and five Insiders share a robust discussion with many varied viewpoints on the Starbucks Incident in Philadelphia, where a viral video of two African American men getting arrested captured the national debate on racial bias, corporate responsibility and the judgment of law enforcement.

This week's panel is comprised of David Dix, Brian Tierney, Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Farah Jimenez and Ajay Raju.
