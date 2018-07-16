They also spoke about the GOP dropping South New Jersey Candidate Seth Grossman over racist posts, tuition hikes for state universities, the newly appointed Philadelphia School Boards first public meeting and an update on the Pa. Gubernatorial race as one candidate says "I want this job so bad I can taste it!".
This week's panel is comprised of Donna Gentile O'Donnell, David Dix, Brian Tierney and Jan Ting. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on 6abc.
