Examining the Trump admin's immigration policy

The panel dissects all sides of the zero tolerance policy and local protests during VP Mike Pence's visit to Philly. (WPVI)

Host Matt O'Donnell and our Insiders discuss local reaction to the Trump Administration immigration policy separating families at the U.S. border. Vice President Pence visited Philadelphia and was met with protests in Rittenhouse Square, and will comments by Sen. Casey (D) and Candidate Barletta (R) have an impact on their election.
The panel looks at the likelihood that democrats will be able to keep business up and running and other local stories.


Plus, Mayor Kenney pushes back on the City Controller's claim of missing funds, and will New Jersey have a government shutdown over a budget impasse?
Four topics that demand your attention, including potential expulsions in the Pa. General Assembly.


This week's panel is comprised of Rich Negrin, Farrah Jimenez, David Dix and Sam Katz. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 a.m.
