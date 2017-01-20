Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Jim Gardner One-on-One
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
High School Huddle
Live Well Network
Laff TV
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of protests in DC
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of protests in DC
Email
share
share
tweet
email
wpvi
Friday, January 20, 2017 02:34PM
Watch live ABC News network coverage of Inauguration Day.
Related Topics:
politics
presidential inauguration
donald trump
ABC News
congress
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
Joe Biden rides Amtrak home to Delaware after inauguration
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration day coverage
Inauguration protest begins at Temple, delays expected in Center City
More presidential inauguration
POLITICS
Joe Biden rides Amtrak home to Delaware after inauguration
VIDEO/TEXT: President Trump delivers Inaugural Address
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration day coverage
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Police, protesters clash in Washington, DC
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in 360
Inauguration Day event schedule
Joe Biden rides Amtrak home to Delaware after inauguration
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
Show More
ANALYSIS: The Big Storylines to Watch on Trump's Inauguration Day (and Beyond)
Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration
Inauguration protest begins at Temple, delays expected in Center City
Closures, transit, safety info for Philly Women's March on Saturday
2 dead in house fire in Chester
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
U.S. & World
Healthcheck
Consumer
Community News
Sports
Troubleshooters
Investigation
Entertainment
Politics
Art of Aging
6abc Loves the Arts
Jim Gardner One-on-One
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
High School Huddle
Live Well Network
Laff TV
Puerto Rican Panorama
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia