PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of protests in DC

Watch live ABC News network coverage of Inauguration Day.

Related Topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationdonald trumpABC Newscongress
Load Comments
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
Joe Biden rides Amtrak home to Delaware after inauguration
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration day coverage
Inauguration protest begins at Temple, delays expected in Center City
More presidential inauguration
POLITICS
Joe Biden rides Amtrak home to Delaware after inauguration
VIDEO/TEXT: President Trump delivers Inaugural Address
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration day coverage
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Police, protesters clash in Washington, DC
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in 360
Inauguration Day event schedule
Joe Biden rides Amtrak home to Delaware after inauguration
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
Show More
ANALYSIS: The Big Storylines to Watch on Trump's Inauguration Day (and Beyond)
Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration
Inauguration protest begins at Temple, delays expected in Center City
Closures, transit, safety info for Philly Women's March on Saturday
2 dead in house fire in Chester
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos