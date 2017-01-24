POLITICS

Watch President Donald Trump's first post-inauguration interview on ABC this Wednesday

EMBED </>More News Videos

No questions were off limits in David Muir's interview with President Trump, airing this Wednesday on ABC. (ABC)

No questions were off limits in President Donald Trump's first post-inauguration interview, set to air on ABC this Wednesday. World News Tonight anchor David Muir asked Trump wide-ranging questions about his presidency in the hour-long primetime special.

Watch President Trump: The First Interview Wednesday, 10 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. CT on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News and this station.
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpABCABC News
Load Comments
POLITICS
President Trump acts to advance Keystone, Dakota pipelines
Trump administration orders media blackout at EPA
Indiana lawmaker apologizes for "fat women" meme
US sent $221 million to Palestinians
More Politics
Top Stories
Exclusive: Chaka Fattah's day before prison interview
Ambushed deliveryman speaks after returning fire in SW Philly
Truck carrying cars catches fire on NJ Turnpike
Nor'easter leaves flooding, beach erosion at Jersey shore
PHOTOS: Local damage from the Nor'easter
Man shot by police in quiet Wilmington neighborhood
2 injured in Bucks County motorcycle crash
Show More
Sheriff's lieutenant injured in elevator accident goes home
Arrest made in Chestnut Hill home invasion, sex assault
President Trump acts to advance Keystone, Dakota pipelines
Trump Still Believes Millions Voted Illegally: White House
Trump's budget pick asked to comment on inauguration photos
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Exclusive: Chaka Fattah's day before prison interview
Ambushed deliveryman speaks after returning fire in SW Philly
Sheriff's lieutenant injured in elevator accident goes home
More Video