Host Monica Malpass welcomes Delaware Senator Chris Coons (D) to discuss the tone and temperature in Washington right now, what's on the agenda for 2018 and how he's moving the needle on bipartisanship in Congress.Our Insiders discuss the new Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart and what they'll bring to their respective offices. Plus they discuss the upcoming Pa. elections and which republican seats could be vulnerable moving forward.This week's panel is comprised of Nelson Diaz, Val DiGiorgio, David Dix and Jeff Jubelirer. Catch Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.