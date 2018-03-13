Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018
Trump said that Haspel, who must first be confirmed by the Senate, will become the first woman in the position. Here's what we know about her.
Early career
Haspel began her career with the Central Intelligence Agency in 1985. She once oversaw the CIA prison in Thailand where terror suspects were waterboarded, according to ABC News.
Awards
Haspel has been given several awards during her career, according to her CIA biography. They include the George H. W. Bush Award for excellence in counterterrorism; the Donovan Award; the Intelligence Medal of Merit; and the Presidential Rank Award, the most prestigious award in the federal civil service
Trump administration
Haspel was sworn in as Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency less than a month into Trump's presidency on Feb. 7, 2017.