Poll: Most Pa. voters strongly favor stricter gun laws

A new Franklin & Marshall College poll shows most registered voters in Pennsylvania strongly favor stricter gun laws.
Of those polled, 86% support enhancing the gun background check system.
Other measures polled: 61% support banning the sale of assault weapons.
And 59% agree to raising the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21.
This survey reflects interviews with 423 Pennsylvania registered voters, including 201 Democrats, 163 Republicans and 58 Independents conducted by the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College from March 19-26, 2018. The sample error for this survey is +/- 6.8 percentage points.
The Franklin & Marshall College Poll is produced in conjunction with the Philadelphia Daily News, WGAL-TV, Pittsburgh Tribune Review, WTAE-TV, WPVI-TV6/ABC, Times-Shamrock Newspapers, Harrisburg Patriot-News/PennLive, LNP media group, and the Reading Eagle.
