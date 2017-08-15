Possible vandalism to Frank Rizzo statue investigated

EMBED </>More Videos

Possible vandalism to Rizzo statue investigated. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 15, 2017. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating whether someone vandalized the Frank Rizzo statue outside the Municipal Services Building across from City Hall.

White marks discovered Tuesday evening could potentially be damage from paintballs.

The former mayor's controversial tenure that some critics describe as racist has led to recent protests and calls for the statue's removal.

Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement late Tuesday night saying, "We think now is a good time to have that conversation about the statue's future. We need to figure out the proper forum for that conversation in a serious, structured way, but now is the right time."
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia newsvandalismjim kenneymayor jim kenneyCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
High school basketball star remains hospitalized after shooting
Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville including 'alt-left'
Solidarity vigil held at Garden of Reflection
Suspect who urinated on Philadelphia synagogue surrenders
Police recover Jeep possibly linked to Center City hit-and-run
Lawsuit: Bucks Co. woman finds rodent in Chick-Fil-A sandwich
Mystery NJ wedding crashers come forward
Video released in attempted arson of city vehicles
Show More
Philadelphia firefighter in hot water over 'protest' photo
AccuWeather: Warm And Humid
3-year-old found under pile of trash in running car
Father of 8-year-old murdered in Allentown
2nd defense attorney wants off Bill Cosby's sex assault case
More News
Top Video
Lawsuit: Bucks Co. woman finds rodent in Chick-Fil-A sandwich
High school basketball star remains hospitalized after shooting
Police recover Jeep possibly linked to Center City hit-and-run
Suspect who urinated on Philadelphia synagogue surrenders
More Video