Philadelphia police are investigating whether someone vandalized the Frank Rizzo statue outside the Municipal Services Building across from City Hall.White marks discovered Tuesday evening could potentially be damage from paintballs.The former mayor's controversial tenure that some critics describe as racist has led to recent protests and calls for the statue's removal.Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement late Tuesday night saying, "We think now is a good time to have that conversation about the statue's future. We need to figure out the proper forum for that conversation in a serious, structured way, but now is the right time."----------