PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Hundreds of thousands of power customers are in the dark as the nor'easter knocks out power to communities across the Philadelphia region.
Here are the latest numbers:
PECO has more than 131,000 customers without power
BUCKS: 29,695
CHESTER: 20,833
DELAWARE: 17,806
MONTGOMERY : 43,563
PHILADELPHIA: 19,114
You can check the outage map here at PECO.com
PPL has more than 36,000 customers without power:
BERKS CO: 1,013
BUCKS CO: 5,558
CHESTER CO: 526
LEHIGH CO: 15,559
MONTGOMERY CO: 3,488
NORTHAMPTON 10,097
PSE&G has more than 10,000 customers without power:
BURLINGTON 1,136
CAMDEN 952
GLOUCESTER 411
MERCER 7930
DELMARVA POWER has more than 26,000 customers without power:
NEW CASTLE CO: 6352
KENT CO: 5064
SUSSEX CO: 897
CECIL CO: 14333
ATLANTIC CITY ELECTRIC has nearly 16,000 customers without power:
ATLANTIC CO: 2,062
BURLINGTON CO: 3,377
CAMDEN CO: 993
CAPE MAY CO: 867
CUMBERLAND CO: 380
GLOUCESTER CO: 5,310
OCEAN CO: 7
SALEM CO: 2,972
