Hundreds of thousands of power customers are in the dark as the nor'easter knocks out power to communities across the Philadelphia region.Here are the latest numbers:has more thancustomers without powerBUCKS: 29,695CHESTER: 20,833DELAWARE: 17,806MONTGOMERY : 43,563PHILADELPHIA: 19,114You can check the outage map here at PECO.com has more thanwithout power:BERKS CO: 1,013BUCKS CO: 5,558CHESTER CO: 526LEHIGH CO: 15,559MONTGOMERY CO: 3,488NORTHAMPTON 10,097has more thancustomers without power:BURLINGTON 1,136CAMDEN 952GLOUCESTER 411MERCER 7930has more thancustomers without power:NEW CASTLE CO: 6352KENT CO: 5064SUSSEX CO: 897CECIL CO: 14333has nearlycustomers without power:ATLANTIC CO: 2,062BURLINGTON CO: 3,377CAMDEN CO: 993CAPE MAY CO: 867CUMBERLAND CO: 380GLOUCESTER CO: 5,310OCEAN CO: 7SALEM CO: 2,972