Prosecutor asking for help in Maple Shade double murder

Prosecutors in Burlington County are reaching out for help in a double murder that's gone unsolved for nearly 5 months.38-year-old Sasikala Narra and her 6-year-old son Anish were stabbed to death in their Maple Shade apartment back in March.Investigators say the case remains very active, but are now working with the Indian Cultural Center of South Jersey in hopes of generating new leads.Prosecutors say even the smallest tip could prove useful in solving the crime.----------