Prosecutors: Mom was driving drunk in crash that killed son

EMBED </>More Videos

Prosecutors: Mom was driving drunk in crash that killed son. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on April 25, 2018. (WPVI)

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities say a mother who was driving drunk when she caused a head-on crash that killed her 8-year-old son and injured a couple in the other car is facing numerous charges.

The Bucks County District Attorney's Office says 37-year-old Kelly Anne Colbridge, of Warminster, is charged with homicide, aggravated assault by vehicle and other counts stemming from the April 7 crash in Upper Southampton.

Authorities say emergency responders initially didn't realize Colbridge's son was in her car until they saw him in the rear of the vehicle.

The boy, whose spine had been separated from his skull, died three days later at a hospital.

Colbridge suffered several broken bones and a punctured lung. A Levittown couple in the other car was also injured, and the wife underwent emergency surgery.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsdui crashDUIdwi with childarrest
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 teens critical following stabbing at Center City SEPTA Station
Arrest made in road rage murder of young father
Meek Mill's release sparking conversations about Justice System
TIMELINE: How Meek Mill ended up in jail and then 76ers game
Police: Affair was apparent motive in Rosemont murder-suicide
Bill Cosby's lawyers get slammed by advocates for women
DNA linked former police officer to serial killings in California
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
Show More
Police: Delaware man arrested for online child porn
Husband of Southwest flight victim speaks out
Brother charged after blind man found living in deplorable conditions
AccuWeather: Evening Shower, Clearing Overnight
Dallas mayor: 1 officer has died after Home Depot shooting
More News