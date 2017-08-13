Rally against dune project scheduled in Margate

MARGATE, Pa. (WPVI) --A rally is planned Sunday to voice opposition against the Margate dune project.
The rally begins at 2 p.m. on the beach at Jerome Avenue.
The Army Corps of Engineers has begun to add sand to the area where storm water collected following recent storms.
A judge's ruling also required fencing to be installed around the stagnant ponds.
Residents say the bacteria-filled water was a health hazard.
