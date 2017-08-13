DUNES

Rally against dune project scheduled in Margate

EMBED </>More Videos

Rally to be held against Margate dunes project. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 13, 2017. (WPVI)

MARGATE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A rally is planned Sunday to voice opposition against the Margate dune project.

The rally begins at 2 p.m. on the beach at Jerome Avenue.

The Army Corps of Engineers has begun to add sand to the area where storm water collected following recent storms.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from John Rawlins on Action News at 5 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2017.



A judge's ruling also required fencing to be installed around the stagnant ponds.

Residents say the bacteria-filled water was a health hazard.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
new jersey newsdunesjersey shorefloodingMargate City
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DUNES
Controversial Margate dune project to resume
Judge lets US government resume Margate dune project
Federal gov't wants OK to resume Margate dune project
Lakes of Margate: Mayor says "crown jewel" taken away
More dunes
Top Stories
Police-involved shooting in Chester, 3 injured
Police ID suspect in fatal Charlottesville car ramming
Local community groups gather to support Charlottesville
Virginia State Police ID two officers killed in helicopter crash
Man falls into sinkhole in Strawberry Mansion
AccuWeather: Becoming Less Humid
Man's body recovered from Woodbury Lake
Person of interest in custody in shooting outside Northeast Philly Target store
Show More
Man killed in police-involved shooting in North Philadelphia
Woman shot through bedroom window in Summerdale
Young man killed in Delaware County crash
Elderly man injured after truck crashes in Wilmington
Shooting in North Philadelphia leaves man injured
More News
Top Video
Police-involved shooting in Chester, 3 injured
Police ID suspect in fatal Charlottesville car ramming
Local community groups gather to support Charlottesville
Virginia State Police ID two officers killed in helicopter crash
More Video