Rally against dune project scheduled in Margate

A rally is planned Sunday to voice opposition against the Margate dune project.The rally begins at 2 p.m. on the beach at Jerome Avenue.The Army Corps of Engineers has begun to add sand to the area where storm water collected following recent storms.A judge's ruling also required fencing to be installed around the stagnant ponds.Residents say the bacteria-filled water was a health hazard.----------