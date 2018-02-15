Ramsey: I'm not anti-gun, but we have to stop this nonsense

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3084373" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Parent of MSDHS student speaks to WPLG reporter Carlos Suarez: aired 3:30 p.m., February 14, 2018

Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey speaks to Action News concerning the deadly Florida shooting on February 15, 2018.

A shooting at a high school in Florida led to the death of 17 people.Inevitably, the topic of gun control arises each time these tragedies occur.Many have already started weighing in on the controversial topic, from everyday people on our social media timelines to politicians who have already taken to the senate floor to criticize congressional inaction on gun issues.Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey spoke out on the issue on CNN as the horror was unfolding in Broward County, Florida."They have been wounded. It's the invisible wounds the trauma that kids go through when they have to witness something like that. When they hear about it happening at other schools. You may not like school because you don't like reading, writing or arithmetic, but you never thought about being killed in school, at least not when I came up," Ramsey said.Ramsey demanded more be done by both citizens and lawmakers."All of society needs to get engaged, I am not anti-gun, but we have to stop this nonsense. I mean, this is going to continue; it's not going to get fixed on its own. Maybe, we won't stop it entirely, but we have to put ourselves in a position where at least we are trying, and right now, we are not even trying," Ramsey said.When hearing these tragedies being referred as the new normal, Ramsey countered that way of thinking."We not only have to have fire drills, now we have to have active shooter drills. You said this is the new normal. I don't accept it as normal. It is not normal. And the minute we accept it as being normal, we just set the stage for this stuff to continue. It's not going to stop," Ramsey said.Ramsey spoke to Action News on Thursday morning, going into further details on his stance.