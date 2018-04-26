Reactions are mixed in Center City to Cosby verdict

Action News spoke to several people, who expressed various opinions to the Bill Cosby guilty verdict.Jessica Butler of Milwaukee, Wisconsin said, "I just feel like one, you don't assault women, you don't take advantage of women. And you don't abuse your position of power, and I don't have any sympathy for him."Sarah Tyree- Francis of West Philadelphia said, "I think it's really hard for people to have a different perception of somebody that they've seen as an icon and legend."MIke Sperando of Bucks County added, "I watched the Cosby show, Fat Albert. It's sad, it really is. But at the end of the day, he gets what he deserves."Valerie Holloman said, "I feel bad for him now, I can't be judge and jury. I thought it was going to take longer for them. I'm just shocked that it happened so quickly.""John," said, "If he wasn't rich it wouldn't have happened. It's just opening the door for every person that has millions of dollars for girls to go around and say they did this and that"One young lady said, "I don't want him to be guilty. Truth is the truth. Facts are the facts."Wendy Rector of Nicetown said, "It's sad. It's a shame. At this point, all we can do is pray for the victims, and Mr. Cosby himself, and his family."------