Reading Police bust $20M drug ring

At a news conference Thursday, Authorities displayed some of the high-powered weapons confiscated in the bust of the alleged violent drug trafficking organization.Police said they also confiscated hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs and cash. They say the drug ring shattered many lives, responsible for $20 million in drug sales in Berks County over a year's time."I think we've made a real difference in our city and our county," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.Police said 29-year-old Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, AKA Chewey, was the leader of the group.The said through wiretaps they learned he was plotting to kill 5 people on 5 different occasions. According to investigators, some of those people were alleged drug rivals, others were people who were interfering with the operation."They were getting ready, they were starting to roll and we stopped them before they got really moving," said Reading Police Chief Andres Dominguez. "They had no thought, no qualms about committing murder or killing someone that was in their way."Also among the 15 people arrested was 35-year-old Freddy Lee. Police said Lee was the group's main supplier.Officials said they had been monitoring the group's activities for several months, involving more than 100 investigators from Reading, Berks County and State Police."My message to drug dealers: this is not the place where you want to come and do business," PA State Police Capt. Kristal Turner-Childs.The 15 arrested face a list of charges, including drugs, conspiracy and attempted murder.Another round of individuals is also being sought. Anyone with information about the group is being asked to call the Berks County DA's office.------